Himachal Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs

Himachal Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAsFebruary 28, 2024 11:38
HImachal CM Sukhu votes yesterday
Himachal Pradesh speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs, including leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, adjourns House.
On cross-voting in Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha election, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "Ever since the BJP came to power, the misuse of money and machinery...agencies are questioning as if it is their frontal organisation. Due to all this, cross-voting has begun and the switching of parties has started. This is nothing new.
"It is unfortunate that we could not make a renowned candidate Abhishek Singhvi win the election, we are disheartened. Two of our senior leaders have gone there, I am confident that they will probe the situation and get all the reports on the spot and give it to the high command."
