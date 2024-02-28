RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC allows BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to visit Haldarpara in Sandeshkhali
February 28, 2024  23:04
image
The Calcutta high court on Wednesday allowed senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to visit Haldarpara in restive Sandeshkhali area on Thursday. 

The court also stayed imposition of Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC at Haldarpara. 

Justice Kausik Chanda directed that the conditions for visiting the area would be the same as were imposed by the high court for his previous visit to Sandeshkhali on February 20. 

In the earlier order, the court had directed Adhikari to file an undertaking before the local police station not to engage in any activities that may lead to deterioration of the law and order situation in the locality during his visit to the restive area. 

Justice Chanda also stayed imposition of Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC at Haldarpara under Jeliakhali village panchayat on February 26, observing that the sub-divisional magistrate concerned has "mechanically" imposed the prohibitory orders without satisfying himself as to the justification of the same. 

Adhikari visited Sandeshkhali village panchayat area on February 20 on an order of the high court. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WPL PIX: UP Warriorz stun Mumbai Indians with sensational win
WPL PIX: UP Warriorz stun Mumbai Indians with sensational win

IMAGES from the Women's Premier League game in Bengaluru between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz on Wednesday

219 killed in Manipur violence, govt will ensure justice to women: Guv
219 killed in Manipur violence, govt will ensure justice to women: Guv

Addressing the Manipur assembly during the commencement of the budget session, she said that 198 companies of central armed police forces and 140 army columns have been deployed along with state forces to maintain law and order.

Dhawan's heroic comeback ends in heartbreak
Dhawan's heroic comeback ends in heartbreak

Shikhar Dhawan's return to competitive cricket proved valiant but futile

Day after Jamaat-e-Islami bar, govt bans 2 more J-K groups for 5 yrs
Day after Jamaat-e-Islami bar, govt bans 2 more J-K groups for 5 yrs

The Union home ministry said the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir - Sumji faction, chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist...

Disney, Reliance sign deal to create Rs 70,000 cr behemoth
Disney, Reliance sign deal to create Rs 70,000 cr behemoth

Walt Disney Co and Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced signing of binding pacts to merge their media operations in India to create a Rs 70,000 crore behemoth. Reliance and its affiliates will hold 63.16 per cent in the combined...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances