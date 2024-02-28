RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Has Sukhvinder Sukhu resigned? Himachal CM says...
February 28, 2024  15:12
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Wednesday said he has not resigned as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh even as his government risks losing majority after some Congress MLAs cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls. 

"I am a fighter. I hail from a humble family. We will win this battle and also prove a majority in the Vidhan Sabha," he told mediapersons here. 

Six Congress MLAs voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday with sources claiming they are "disappointed" with the working style of Chief Minister Sukhu. 

 The Congress government in the state faces an existential crisis after the six MLAs cross-voted. "We are in touch with some of the MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls," Sukhu said, adding his government would last its full five-year term. -- PTI
