CUET-UG application process begins, exam in hybrid mode from May 15
February 28, 2024  01:02
The Common University Entrance Test-UG will be conducted in hybrid mode from May 15-31 in two or three shifts per day and the results will be announced on June 30, the National Testing Agency announced on Tuesday. 

The crucial exam for admission to undergraduate programmes will be conducted in 13 languages at centres in 380 cities including 26 cities abroad. 

The application process began on Tuesday and will conclude on March 26. 

"For the Academic Session 2024-25, CUET (UG) -- 2024 will be conducted in the hybrid mode. The decision to conduct the exam as a Computer-Based Test or in pen-and-paper mode will lie with NTA which will decide considering multiple factors," a senior NTA official said. 

Introduced in 2022, the CUET (UG) provides a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities or other participating organisations (including state universities, deemed and private universities) across the country. 

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

The candidates will be allowed to choose a maximum of six subjects unlike previous editions when they could appear in up to 10 subjects. -- PTI
