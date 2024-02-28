RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress will resolve Himachal crisis very soon: Sachin Pilot
February 28, 2024  19:39
As the Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh faces threat, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday expressed hope that the party will resolve the political crisis in the hill state very soon. 

Pilot also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre and said it failed in tackling rising inflation and unemployment. 

"Our party has appointed observers in Himachal Pradesh...they will talk to everyone and hopefully the matter will be resolved very soon," he told reporters in Sikar. 

The Congress-led Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh is in crisis triggered by Tuesday's cross-voting by six party MLAs in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from the hill state. 

Targeting the Centre, Pilot said, "Look at the 10-year report card of the Centre...this government has broken its promises, especially promises made to farmers and youth." 

"Only publicity is happening on every front, but on the ground, they have not been able to succeed in matters of inflation and unemployment," he added. 

The former deputy chief minister claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc is strong and united. 

He said, "Many people come and go before the elections. This happens before almost every election...but this time the fight is between the NDA and the INDIA grouping. Our alliance is strong. We have almost finalised seat sharing. We will contest elections on issues and win them." -- PTI
