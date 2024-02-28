RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress didn't respect Virbhadra, says his son
February 28, 2024  11:46
Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh tears up at the press conference. "...Someone who was the CM of the state for six times, due to whom this government was formed in the state -- they could not find a small space for his statue at Mall Road. This is the respect this government has shown to my late father. We are emotional people, we have nothing to do with posts...But this is very unfortunate... I am very hurt, not politically but emotionally..." 

 Vikramaditya is the son of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh. 

In fresh trouble for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, a state minister and the son of the former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday stepped down from his position.

He said he has spoken to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and while he knew where to draw the line, the ball is in their court now. 
