Cong sends firefighter DK Shivakumar to Himachal





Shivakumar also alleged of "horse-trading," was going on in the hill state and said someday it will "boomerang."





"Congress party has issued a direction that I should be there. I don't know why BJP is in such a hurry...any government should have a strong opposition. It is not right, this type of horse-trading, someday it might boomerang...I am confident that all our legislators will be loyal to the party," said DK Shivakumar.





Meanwhile in Shimla, as many as 15 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs of Himachal Pradesh were suspended from the House by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday allegedly for creating ruckus in his chamber.

As the political crisis unfolds for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress observer for Himachal Pradesh, DK Shivakumar, is leaving for Himachal Pradesh after the party's direction asking him to step in for crisis management.