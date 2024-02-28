RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Cong MLAs revolted against non-Himachali for RS'
February 28, 2024  14:57
Himachal CM with Congress RS candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said people became disillusioned with the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government within 14 months as it failed to fulfil the tall promises it made during the election. Speaking to reporters, Thakur said Congress MLAs voted against their own candidate in the Rajya Sabha election as they were angry at a non-Himachali being fielded from the state. 

 Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha election to BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan on Tuesday after cross-voting by Congress MLAs. 

 "There is anger among the people and MLAs. They are unhappy with their government as they are unable to fulfil their promises," Thakur said, adding, Congress MLAs vented their anger by voting against their own candidate. 

 "Now, these fissures are increasing. The dissent within the Congress is now visible and it only erupted as they realised that the anger against the government was now increasing," he said. 

 Such was the disillusionment among the people that Congress MLAs were unable to face the electorate in their constituencies as they were being questioned about the promises made during elections. "Congress is appearing disintegrated, broken and has no answers as to why it has come to such a pass in Himachal Pradesh," the senior BJP leader said on the sidelines of a conference. 

 Thakur said the people and Congress MLAs of the hill-state were also angry because a non-Himachali was fielded for the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. Thakur said the difference between the vote share of the Congress and BJP was 0.9 per cent in the assembly elections in 2022. PTI
