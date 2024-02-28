RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong govts will meet Himachal's fate: RS winner
February 28, 2024  12:38
Himachal CM with Congress RS candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi
BJP's winning Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan from Himachal Pradesh says, "Everyone is slipping away (from Congress) gradually. This Government won't continue. Congress governments will meet this fate."

On resignation of Congress' Vikramaditya Singh as a Himachal Pradesh minister, BJP's winning Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan says, "I saw his press conference. What he said in the press conference is absolutely correct. I agree with it 100%. He is the son of Virbhadra Singh and is a youth icon in Himachal. The way he narrated in the press conference -- how he was humiliated, how his father was humiliated -- what options he had? What he did, did on moral grounds and is absolutely correct."

Mahajan adds, "Congress Government is toppling. So such attempts are being made -- to suspend MLAs. These are delay tactics and are followed in every Vidhan Sabha... Congress has dismantled from here. All the attempts they make now will fail. BJP will form the government here. Nine MLAs (who cross-voted) are in my support..."
