Cong govt in Himachal in crisis after RS upset
February 28, 2024  08:13
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Hours after six Congress MLAs voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata party candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, the party's top leadership swung into action to pacify the disgruntled legislators lawmakers.
   
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar to engage with the six MLAs, who are learnt to be "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement.
 
Sources said former Haryana chief minister Hooda and Karnataka deputy chief minister Shivakumar would reach Shimla early Wednesday to take stock of the situation as the Congress government in the state faces an existential crisis.
 
The six MLAs had left Shimla for Haryana on Tuesday after casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha polls. They are learnt to be in touch with the BJP, amid signs of a crisis engulfing the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.
 
The appointment of observers came amid reports that the BJP plans to meet Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla early Wednesday before the assembly meets.
