RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP's election panel to meet tomorrow on LS polls
February 28, 2024  11:58
image
The first meeting of the BJP's central election committee for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held on Thursday, according to the sources. 

 The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda. As per the BJP's top sources, the BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be attending the meeting, after which the names of at least 100-120 candidates are expected to be released. 

 PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with CEC members Dr K Laxman, Vanathi Srinivasan, BS Yeddyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Iqbal Singh Lalpuria, Sudha Yadav, Bhupendra Yadav, Om Prakash Mathur, BL Santosh, and other leaders will be present.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'What Still Resonates Is That Voice'
'What Still Resonates Is That Voice'

'How many voices from that time have stood the test of time?' 'There have been RJs before him and after him, but no one has enjoyed his popularity and longevity.'

Took conscious call to shun high-cost deposits: HDFC Bank
Took conscious call to shun high-cost deposits: HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has been conscious in not accepting high-cost deposits, which have resulted in slower growth in October-December, said Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director and chief executive officer, during an interaction with Goldman Sachs...

Cong's HP crisis deepens as Virbhadra Singh's minister son quits
Cong's HP crisis deepens as Virbhadra Singh's minister son quits

The announcement from the Congress lawmaker brought fore cracks in the party, which on Tuesday lost the sole Rajya Sabha seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party and is apparently scrambling to keep its members together to prevent the fall of...

Nagpur and Mumbai to host Ranji Trophy semifinals
Nagpur and Mumbai to host Ranji Trophy semifinals

Mumbai will play Tamil Nadu at home while Vidarbha will host Madhya Pradesh in Nagpur in the Ranji Trophy semifinals, starting from Saturday.

HP crisis: BJP MLAs meet guv, says Cong govt in minority
HP crisis: BJP MLAs meet guv, says Cong govt in minority

The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances