BJP's election panel to meet tomorrow on LS polls

BJP's election panel to meet tomorrow on LS pollsFebruary 28, 2024 11:58
The first meeting of the BJP's central election committee for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held on Thursday, according to the sources.
The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda. As per the BJP's top sources, the BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be attending the meeting, after which the names of at least 100-120 candidates are expected to be released.
PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with CEC members Dr K Laxman, Vanathi Srinivasan, BS Yeddyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Iqbal Singh Lalpuria, Sudha Yadav, Bhupendra Yadav, Om Prakash Mathur, BL Santosh, and other leaders will be present.
TOP STORIES
Cong's HP crisis deepens as Virbhadra Singh's minister son quits
The announcement from the Congress lawmaker brought fore cracks in the party, which on Tuesday lost the sole Rajya Sabha seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party and is apparently scrambling to keep its members together to prevent the fall of...