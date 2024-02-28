BJP's election panel to meet tomorrow on LS polls





The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda. As per the BJP's top sources, the BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be attending the meeting, after which the names of at least 100-120 candidates are expected to be released.





PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with CEC members Dr K Laxman, Vanathi Srinivasan, BS Yeddyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, Iqbal Singh Lalpuria, Sudha Yadav, Bhupendra Yadav, Om Prakash Mathur, BL Santosh, and other leaders will be present.

The first meeting of the BJP's central election committee for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held on Thursday, according to the sources.