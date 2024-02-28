RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP wants to crush people's mandate: Priyanka on Himachal
February 28, 2024  15:41
Priyanka Gandhi with the Himachal CM
Amid a political crisis in the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the BJP wants to "crush" people's mandate by misusing money power and central agencies.

 In a democracy, the general public has the right to choose a government of their choice, she said. "The people of Himachal used this right and formed the Congress government with a clear majority. But the BJP wants to crush this right of the people of Himachal by misusing the money power, power of agencies and its power of the Centre," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X. 

 She said the way the BJP is using government's security and other machinery for this purpose is unprecedented in the history of the country. If a party with 25 MLAs is challenging the majority of 43 MLAs, then it clearly means that it is dependent on horse-trading of representatives, Priyanka Gandhi said.

 "This attitude of theirs (the BJP) is unethical and unconstitutional. The people of Himachal and the country are watching everything. The BJP, which did not stand with the people of the state during the natural disaster, now wants to push the state into political disaster," she said.

 The Congress on Wednesday said the BJP cannot take away the mandate of the people of Himachal Pradesh through its 'Operation Lotus' and it will not hesitate to take tough steps in the party's interest.
