Bill Gates arrives in Bhubaneswar, to attend several programmes
February 28, 2024  00:32
image
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates arrived in the Odisha capital on Tuesday night, and is scheduled to attend several programmes on Wednesday, including one with focus on use of artificial intelligence for farmers. 

Besides meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Gates will attend other functions related to the aga Mission' (scheme for development of slums), the ukta' scheme (localised employment opportunities for the urban poor) and ission Shakti', officials said. 

Since 2017, Odisha government's department of agriculture & farmer empowerment and the fisheries and animal resource department have collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for innovation in data-driven decision-making, they said. -- PTI
