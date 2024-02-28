RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bharti Enterprises chief Sunil Bharti Mittal knighted by King Charles III
February 28, 2024  18:01
Bharti Enterprises chief Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bharti Enterprises chief Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Wednesday became the first Indian citizen to be conferred an honorary Knighthood by Britain's King Charles III "for services to UK and India business relations'. 

In a list of honorary British awards unveiled by the UK Cabinet Office, Mittal receives a KBE under the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire -- one of the highest honours conferred by a British monarch. 

The 66-year-old entrepreneur said in a statement that he was "deeply humbled' by the gracious recognition from King Charles. 

"The UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration. I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships between our two great nations," Mittal said. 

"I am thankful to the government of the UK, whose support and keen attention to the needs of business has been critical in making the country an attractive investment destination," he said. 

The KBE, conferred for a pre-eminent contribution in any field of activity, is awarded in an honorary capacity to foreign nationals. 

While the Knighthood conferred on UK nationals gives them the title of Sir or Dame, non-UK nationals awarded the honour add KBE (or DBE for women) after their name. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shreyas, Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts
Shreyas, Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts

India captain Rohit Sharma including mainstays Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have placed in the highest category of BCCI central contracts.

Cricket's bid for Asian Games 2026 gains momentum
Cricket's bid for Asian Games 2026 gains momentum

Organisers keen on cricket in 2026 Asian Games despite venue headache

Human skulls, bones recovered from vacant plot in Kanpur
Human skulls, bones recovered from vacant plot in Kanpur

Panic gripped Damodar Nagar locality in Kanpur on Wednesday after several skulls and bones were recovered from a vacant plot. The remains recovered from the plot appeared to be that of humans, the police said.

Turmoil in hockey: Tirkey, Singh deny rift in joint statement
Turmoil in hockey: Tirkey, Singh deny rift in joint statement

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey and secretary general Bhola Nath Singh on Wednesday denied outgoing CEO Elena Norman's assertion of a rift between them, saying that they are "united" and working in the best interest of the sport.

CBI summons Akhilesh as witness in illegal mining case
CBI summons Akhilesh as witness in illegal mining case

The case pertains to the issuance of mining leases in alleged violation of e-tendering process. The Allahabad High Court had ordered the probe.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances