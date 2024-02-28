RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP MLA convicted
February 28, 2024  12:47
The Rouse Avenue Court convicted AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in a case of suicide by a doctor. He has been convicted under section 306 and 120B IPC.
