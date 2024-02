Prakash Gaikwad, DCP says, " Around 4:30 am a fire broke out in the Azad Nagar area. Fire started from the waste that was dumped nearby. Fire has been brought under control and in 1-2 hours, it will be doused completely. One person has died, 2 Mahanagar Palika Fire Brigade personnel and other 2-3 people have suffered injuries."

One person has died in a fire that broke out in the slums of Azad Nagar area in Mira Road.