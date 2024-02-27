RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Water supply to Mumbai partially restored after Pise pumping station fire
February 27, 2024  17:44
File image
File image
The Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said the city's water supply has been partially restored as 14 out of 20 pumps have been made operational at Pise pumping station, where a fire broke out. 

A transformer caught fire at the pumping station in the neighbouring Thane district on Monday evening, impacting the water supply to some parts of the eastern suburbs and the supply from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli and Bhandarwada reservoirs. 

Following the fire, the civic body imposed a 30 to 100 percent water cut in several parts of the island city and eastern suburbs. 

The BMC, in a release, said efforts are being made to restore the water supply to the city. 

Eight out of 20 pumps were started by 4 am, and the supply resumed at low pressure from the Golanji, Rawali, Fosberry, and Bhandarwada service reservoirs, and six more pumps were started by 11 am, it said. 

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD of water every day from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi reservoirs, located in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex climbs 305 points on buyingi in index heavyweights
Sensex climbs 305 points on buyingi in index heavyweights

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were the major gainers. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv,...

Gaganyaan astronauts trained at Rakesh Sharma's Russian center
Gaganyaan astronauts trained at Rakesh Sharma's Russian center

Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian to go into space in 1984.

Engineering student dies by suicide in T'gana over loan app harassment
Engineering student dies by suicide in T'gana over loan app harassment

According to his father, he had repaid Rs 3 lakh of the loan amount.

'Ban players who don't play Ranji Trophy'
'Ban players who don't play Ranji Trophy'

A state association official said Ranji Trophy runs the risk of 'a slow death if it was not made mandatory for top players to compete'.

Modi reveals names of Gaganyan mission astronauts. They are...
Modi reveals names of Gaganyan mission astronauts. They are...

The four astronauts are -- Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla -- Modi said at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near the Kerala state capital.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances