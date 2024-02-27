Water supply in Mumbai, neighbouring areas cut by 15% till Mar 5: BMC





The water supply to some parts of the eastern suburbs was impacted after a transformer caught fire at the pumping station in the neighbouring Thane district on Monday evening.





The supply from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli and Bhandarwada reservoirs was also hit.





The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a release on Tuesday evening stating that it has started 15 pumps at the affected Pise pumping station but the repairing of the third transformer is expected to take time till March 5.





"A 15 percent water cut will be imposed in the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs, some areas in Bhiwandi and Thane cities and elsewhere where the BMC supplies water, till March 5," as per the release. -- PTI

