RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Voting underway for four RS seats in Karnataka
February 27, 2024  09:25
image
Voting for the four Rajya Sabha seats are underway in Karnataka on Tuesday. The Congress has 133 MLAs, the BJP has 66, JD (S) 19, while others account for four. 

Of the four others, the Congress claims the support of two independents and Darshan Puttanaiah from Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha, and is confident of winning three seats. Interestingly, the fourth one -- G Janardhana Reddy (of Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha) met the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday. 

The MLAs will exercise their voting rights using an open ballot system. The voting started at 9 am and will go on till 4 pm. The counting will start from 5 pm. 

These MLAs have to display their voting preference to the nominated polling agents. The Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the retirement of four members -- Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar from the BJP and G C Chandrashekhar, Syed Naseer Hussain and L Hanumanthaiah from the Congress. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Investing In Cryptocurrencies? Read This
Investing In Cryptocurrencies? Read This

If investing in Bitcoin, adopt a three to five-year horizon and invest systematically to gain from its volatility.

Hardik Says He Has Changed And How!
Hardik Says He Has Changed And How!

My fans don't know I don't go out at all,' Hardik told UK 07 rider. 'I have hardly been out in the last two to three years.'

'Country soaked in red of bloodshed': India tears into Pak at UN
'Country soaked in red of bloodshed': India tears into Pak at UN

'A country that hosts and even celebrates UNSC-sanctioned terrorists, commenting on India whose pluralistic ethos and democratic credentials are exemplars for the world, is a contrast for everyone to see'

'Largecaps offer a reasonable margin of safety'
'Largecaps offer a reasonable margin of safety'

'Investors should focus on largecap funds, flexicap funds, business cycle funds, or hybrid-category funds.'

Scenes From Rakul-Jackky's Haldi Ceremony
Scenes From Rakul-Jackky's Haldi Ceremony

After sharing sangeet and mehendi pictures, newlyweds Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared pictures from their haldi ceremony.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances