Voting underway for four RS seats in Karnataka





Of the four others, the Congress claims the support of two independents and Darshan Puttanaiah from Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha, and is confident of winning three seats. Interestingly, the fourth one -- G Janardhana Reddy (of Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha) met the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday.





The MLAs will exercise their voting rights using an open ballot system. The voting started at 9 am and will go on till 4 pm. The counting will start from 5 pm.





These MLAs have to display their voting preference to the nominated polling agents. The Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the retirement of four members -- Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar from the BJP and G C Chandrashekhar, Syed Naseer Hussain and L Hanumanthaiah from the Congress. -- PTI

Voting for the four Rajya Sabha seats are underway in Karnataka on Tuesday. The Congress has 133 MLAs, the BJP has 66, JD (S) 19, while others account for four.