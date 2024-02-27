Two lanes of reconstructed Gokhale bridge in Mumbai thrown open for traffic





The Gokhale bridge was shut for vehicular traffic from November 7, 2022 due to its dilapidated condition.





According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official, two of the four lanes of the reconstructed bridge for east-west connectivity have been opened for light motor vehicles.





In a post on social media platform X, the BMC said the reconstructed bridge was an engineering marvel.





"For the first time in India a ground-breaking 1300 MT girder bridge was installed over one of the country's busiest railway tracks using sliding technology and lowered by seven meters without disrupting critical railway services below," the civic body said.





It said Gokhale bridge is the first bridge in Mumbai that was completed in just 14 months from inception and had, hence, set a "a new benchmark for infrastructure projects" in the metropolis. -- PTI

