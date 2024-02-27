RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Two lanes of reconstructed Gokhale bridge in Mumbai thrown open for traffic
February 27, 2024  00:46
Representational image
Representational image
A portion of the reconstructed Gokhale bridge over the railway tracks at Andheri station in western Mumbai was opened for traffic on Monday evening, an official said. 

The Gokhale bridge was shut for vehicular traffic from November 7, 2022 due to its dilapidated condition. 

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official, two of the four lanes of the reconstructed bridge for east-west connectivity have been opened for light motor vehicles. 

In a post on social media platform X, the BMC said the reconstructed bridge was an engineering marvel. 

"For the first time in India a ground-breaking 1300 MT girder bridge was installed over one of the country's busiest railway tracks using sliding technology and lowered by seven meters without disrupting critical railway services below," the civic body said. 

It said Gokhale bridge is the first bridge in Mumbai that was completed in just 14 months from inception and had, hence, set a "a new benchmark for infrastructure projects" in the metropolis. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six
WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29
Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops

Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances