Sri Lanka ends visas of Russians staying there to avoid war

Sign inCreate Account
Just when it seemed like OTT market is fading away with very limited original Web series arriving over the last few months, the month of March is throwing quite a few surprises.
Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely and the "privileges are not above law", the Delhi customs said on Monday after a video by a Kashmiri journalist over her bag checking at the airport in New Delhi went viral.
If you suddenly feel fatigued or tired after doing something you had no problem doing in the past -- like climbing the stairs or carrying groceries from the car -- please see your doctor immediately.
Posting photos of himself in a hospital bed, Shami said, 'Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon!'
Selling in index heavyweights, including Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries, dragged the benchmark indices into the negative for the second straight session, analysts said. Among the Sensex shares, Asian Paints fell the...