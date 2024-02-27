RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sitharaman urges India Inc to embrace...
February 27, 2024  11:54
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday exhorted India Inc to align itself with the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, when India will complete 100 years of independence. 

 Addressing a session on 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Viksit Bharat & industry', organised by Ficci, the minister also assured the industry that reforms will continue in the third term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. 

 The new government will be formed after the general elections due in April-May and the BJP is confident that Prime Minister Modi will return to power with a greater majority. 

 Sitharaman said that India has moved up to become the fifth largest economy and is on the way to become the third largest global economy. 

 The minister said that several reforms were undertaken by the government during the last 10 years and the trend will continue. She said that the reforms to be undertaken by the next Modi government will touch on factors of production. PTI
