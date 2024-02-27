RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC asks TN DMs to appear before ED over illegal sand mining case
February 27, 2024  22:37
image
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed five district collectors of Tamil Nadu to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe pertaining to alleged illegal sand mining. 

A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal termed the plea of Tamil Nadu and its officials against the ED summons as "strange and unusual" and stayed the Madras high court order granting the relief to the five district collectors. 

"The writ petition (of Tamil Nadu and others in the high court) is thoroughly misconceived. Accordingly, the execution of the impugned order (of the high court) is stayed and thus the district collectors shall appear before the Enforcement Directorate on the next date," the bench said in its order. 

Earlier, the bench said the state machinery should help the ED in finding out if an offence has been committed as there is no harm in it. 

The central probe agency had summoned the district collectors of Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Thanjavur and Ariyalur in connection with its probe in the money laundering case related to alleged illegal sand mining. 

The officers were summoned as witnesses, the ED had said. 

The state government along with the bureaucrats had moved the high court that stayed the summons issued by the ED. 

The probe agency has moved the top court against the high court order. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WPL PHOTOS: Mandhana leads RCB to dominant win
WPL PHOTOS: Mandhana leads RCB to dominant win

IMAGES from the Women's Premier League match played between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday

After 2 yrs, former SC judge AM Khanwilkar appointed new Lokpal chief
After 2 yrs, former SC judge AM Khanwilkar appointed new Lokpal chief

The Lokpal has been working without its regular chief after Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed his term on May 27, 2022.

Ishan Kishan's silent comeback
Ishan Kishan's silent comeback

Kishan makes 19 on return to competitive cricket

Result tied, BJP knocks Abhishek Singhvi out of RS through lots
Result tied, BJP knocks Abhishek Singhvi out of RS through lots

Amid cross-voting, BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan on Tuesday won the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh, defeating ruling Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi, officials said.

Anish Bhanwala strikes gold again!
Anish Bhanwala strikes gold again!

Anish posted 35 hits out of 40 in the final

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances