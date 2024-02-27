RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
President Murmu on four-day visit to Jharkhand, Odisha from tomorrow
February 27, 2024  23:38
image
President Droupadi Murmu will be on a four-day visit to Jharkhand and Odisha from Wednesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. 

The President will grace the third convocation of Central University of Jharkhand in Ranchi on Wednesday. 

On the same day, Murmu will lay the foundation stone for the Central Government Holiday Home at Rairangpur, Odisha. 

"On the occasion, she will also virtually lay the foundation stones for various road projects and a sports complex at Rairangpur as well as inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School, Barsahi," according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. 

On February 29, the President will interact with the members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups of Kadalibadi village at Gonasika, Keonjhar. 

Later, she will inaugurate a national seminar on Tribes of Keonjhar: people, culture and heritage' and address the students of Dharanidhar University at its North Campus, it added. 

In the evening, the President will grace the 53rd convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar. 

On March 1, Murmu will grace the 25th convocation of Berhampur University in Bhanja Bihar. 

"Later at Cuttack, she will grace the golden jubilee celebration of Brahma Kumaris, Odisha. The President will witness a presentation of PM JANMAN by the Government of Odisha at Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar," the statement said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Six murders in one month in NCR: Cops suspect gangsters' role
Six murders in one month in NCR: Cops suspect gangsters' role

The similar modus operandi in all these murders has led the police to suspect the involvement of gangsters, the officer further said.

Congress, SP watch as MLAs help BJP win extra RS seats
Congress, SP watch as MLAs help BJP win extra RS seats

The Congress on Tuesday suffered a major upset in Himachal Pradesh at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Rajya Sabha elections which were marred by cross-voting in all the three states though it won three seats in Karnataka...

Govt extends ban on J-K's Jamaat-e-Islami for 5 yrs
Govt extends ban on J-K's Jamaat-e-Islami for 5 yrs

Shah said stringent actions would be taken against any individual who jeopardises the nation's security.

Mumbai's 10-11 pair 'happy' despite missing record
Mumbai's 10-11 pair 'happy' despite missing record

'No room for disappointment' for Mumbai's Kotian and Deshpande after record tons

BJP's Sanjay Seth wins 8th RS seat in UP with help from SP's MLAs
BJP's Sanjay Seth wins 8th RS seat in UP with help from SP's MLAs

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak said on Tuesday night that all the eight candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party have won in the Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances