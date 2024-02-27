PM announces astronauts for Gaganyaan, they are...





The four astronauts are -- Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla -- Modi said at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near the Kerala state capital.





He bestowed 'astronaut wings' to the four.





The PM was at the VSSC to inaugurate three major technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday the names of the four astronauts who are undergoing training for the country's maiden human space flight mission, Gaganyaan.