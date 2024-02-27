RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Not everyone has guts to take on Centre: Akhilesh
February 27, 2024  12:08
On Rajya Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "Not everybody has the guts to stand against the government ... pressure is put on everybody. Is there anyone who doesn't know that BJP would go to any extent to win. 
"BJP was dishonest during Chandigarh elections also... When it comes to UP, BJP did everything to get votes and those who left, might not have had the guts to stand against the govt. 
"Action will be taken because our party leaders want such people to be kept away from the party..."

Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey on Tuesday resigned from the post of party chief whip a day after he skipped a meeting called by party chief Akhilesh Yadav on the Rajya Sabha elections.

Voting was underway in the elections for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday with eight BJP candidates and three from the Samajwadi Party in the fray.
