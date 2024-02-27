Manipur cop abducted by Meitei group, rescued





ASP Amit Kumar, posted with the Operations Cell of the Manipur police, was taken away from his residence in Wangkhei by a group of Arambai Tenggol members who came firing shots.





Alarmed by the gunshots, the officer's father contacted his son who rushed to the scene with a small team.





But, the outnumbered police force was unable to prevent the kidnapping as the activist members swiftly took Kumar and fled.





However, the Manipur police quickly mobilised forces, launching a successful rescue operation to ensure the safe return of the abducted officer within hours. -- PTI

