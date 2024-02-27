RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kamal Nath speaks on 'joining' BJP...
February 27, 2024  13:35
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath has put a full stop over speculation made about him regarding switching sides to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying, "Have you ever heard this from my mouth? Is there any indication? Nothing." 

 Nath made the remark while addressing the media persons in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Tuesday. 

The Congress leader arrived in Chindwara on a five-day visit to the district. He will go to various assemblies in the district and hold meetings with workers and party officials in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

 When Nath was asked about joining the saffron party, he said, "You (media) are saying this and no one else is saying this. Have you ever heard this from my mouth? Is there any indication? Nothing. You (media) run this news (about switching sides), and then ask me about it. First, you (media) should refute it."
