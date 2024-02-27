Kamal Nath speaks on 'joining' BJP...





Nath made the remark while addressing the media persons in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Tuesday.





The Congress leader arrived in Chindwara on a five-day visit to the district. He will go to various assemblies in the district and hold meetings with workers and party officials in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.





When Nath was asked about joining the saffron party, he said, "You (media) are saying this and no one else is saying this. Have you ever heard this from my mouth? Is there any indication? Nothing. You (media) run this news (about switching sides), and then ask me about it. First, you (media) should refute it."

