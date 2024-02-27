RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jaishankar, Sitharaman to fight LS polls from K'taka?
February 27, 2024  00:37
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman/File image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman/File image
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday informed that there are chances that Bharatiya Janata Party might field External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from the constituencies in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.  

"Dr S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman may contest from Karnataka or from other state constituencies. There is still no clarity about the constituency," Joshi told reporters in Karnataka's Hubballi.  

Currently, Jaishankar is a member of Rajya Sabha from the state of Gujarat whereas Nirmala Sitharaman represents Karnataka in the Upper House.  

Earlier, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra affirmed that BJP and JDS will fight the elections unitedly in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies and will make complete efforts to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six
WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29
Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops

Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances