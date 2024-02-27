Jaishankar, Sitharaman to fight LS polls from K'taka?February 27, 2024 00:37
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman/File image
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday informed that there are chances that Bharatiya Janata Party might field External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from the constituencies in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
"Dr S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman may contest from Karnataka or from other state constituencies. There is still no clarity about the constituency," Joshi told reporters in Karnataka's Hubballi.
Currently, Jaishankar is a member of Rajya Sabha from the state of Gujarat whereas Nirmala Sitharaman represents Karnataka in the Upper House.
Earlier, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra affirmed that BJP and JDS will fight the elections unitedly in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies and will make complete efforts to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats. -- ANI
