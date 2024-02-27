It's Cong 3, BJP 1, JD-S 0 in Karnataka RS polls





Those who were elected to the Upper House are Ajay Maken, G C Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain, all belonging to the Congress, and Narayansa K Bhandage of the BJP.





Five candidates were in the fray for the four seats in the elections, including JD-S contestant D Kupendra Reddy.





The elections were marred by cross-voting. While one of the BJP MLAs, S T Somashekar, voted for the Congress's Maken, the other, A Shivaram Hebbar, abstained.

