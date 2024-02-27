RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India will have own space station by 2035: Modi
February 27, 2024  14:41
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country will have its own space station by 2035 which will help in the study of unknown expanses there.

 Addressing a gathering at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, the PM said that Indian astronaut will land on the surface of the moon on our own rocket. 

 "By 2035, India will have its own space station in space that will help us study the unknown expanses of space. In this period of Amrit Kaal, Indian astronaut will land on the surface of the moon on our own rocket...," the PM said. 

 He further said that the India in the 21st century is emerging as a dynamic global player, showcasing significant developmental strides across sectors.

 "India of the 21st century, is today surprising the world with its potential. In the last 10 years, we have launched about 400 satellites, whereas 10 years before that, only 33 satellites were launched..." the PM added. 

 PM Modi further expressed his happiness over the equipment being used in the Gaganyaan mission are mostly made in India.

 "I was very happy to know that most of the equipment used in Gaganyaan is Made in India. What a great coincidence it is that when India is taking off to become the top 3 economy of the world, at the same time India's Gaganyaan is also going to take our space sector to a new height..." the PM said. 

Modi also announced the names of the four astronauts who will be part of India's first human space flight program, Gaganyaan, slated to be launched in 2024-25. 

 The four chosen Indian Air Force pilots are Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. The four astronauts were trained at Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.
