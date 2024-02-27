RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
How Abhishek Singhvi lost despite name being drawn
February 27, 2024  23:11
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Harsh Mahajan was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday after a draw of lots after he and Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress secured an equal number of votes. 

Keeping such eventualities in mind, the Conduct of Election Rules have a provision for draw of lots for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections. 

The key difference in the draw of lots in both the elections is that in Rajya Sabha elections, the candidate whose slip is drawn loses the poll, whereas in the Lok Sabha polls, the candidate whose slip is drawn wins, a former Election Commission functionary explained. 

According to the rule, the first preference votes of candidates are counted. 

The next step is to "eliminate" one of the candidates in case of a tie. 

In Himachal Pradesh, both Mahajan and Singhvi got 34 votes, one less than the "winning quota" of 35. 

The returning officer goes for a draw of lots and the candidate whose slip is picked up gets "eliminated" and the other is declared elected. 

In the Lok Sabha elections, if two top candidates get the same number of votes in counting, a draw of lots is called. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Six murders in one month in NCR: Cops suspect gangsters' role
Six murders in one month in NCR: Cops suspect gangsters' role

The similar modus operandi in all these murders has led the police to suspect the involvement of gangsters, the officer further said.

Congress, SP watch as MLAs help BJP win extra RS seats
Congress, SP watch as MLAs help BJP win extra RS seats

The Congress on Tuesday suffered a major upset in Himachal Pradesh at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Rajya Sabha elections which were marred by cross-voting in all the three states though it won three seats in Karnataka...

Govt extends ban on J-K's Jamaat-e-Islami for 5 yrs
Govt extends ban on J-K's Jamaat-e-Islami for 5 yrs

Shah said stringent actions would be taken against any individual who jeopardises the nation's security.

Mumbai's 10-11 pair 'happy' despite missing record
Mumbai's 10-11 pair 'happy' despite missing record

'No room for disappointment' for Mumbai's Kotian and Deshpande after record tons

BJP's Sanjay Seth wins 8th RS seat in UP with help from SP's MLAs
BJP's Sanjay Seth wins 8th RS seat in UP with help from SP's MLAs

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak said on Tuesday night that all the eight candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party have won in the Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances