HC awards life term for killers of Kerala's ex-CPI-M leader TP Chandrasekharan





A Division Bench of Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Kauser Edappagath upheld the life terms given by the trial court to 10 out of the 11 persons convicted for the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader Chandrasekharan at Onchiyam in Kozhikode district on May 4, 2012.





"Crimes that have the effect of inducing fear in the people to the point where they are prevented from freely exercising their constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of speech and expression ought to be dealt with firmly, for they cannot be tolerated in a society that is governed by the rule of law," the bench said, making a serious observation on political murders.





The high court handed down life sentences to two others -- K K Krishnan and Geothi Babu -- whose acquittal by the trial court was reversed by it.





Of the 11 persons convicted and sentenced to life terms by the trial court in 2014, Kunhanandan had died during the pendency of the appeal against the punishment, the bench noted. -- PTI

