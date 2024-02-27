RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC awards life term for killers of Kerala's ex-CPI-M leader TP Chandrasekharan
February 27, 2024  21:26
The Kerala high court
The Kerala high court on Tuesday sentenced the 12 persons convicted in the sensational TP Chandrasekharan murder case of 2012 to life imprisonment and observed that it's time to take a serious view on political murders as they undermine democratic principles. 

A Division Bench of Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Kauser Edappagath upheld the life terms given by the trial court to 10 out of the 11 persons convicted for the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader Chandrasekharan at Onchiyam in Kozhikode district on May 4, 2012. 

"Crimes that have the effect of inducing fear in the people to the point where they are prevented from freely exercising their constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of speech and expression ought to be dealt with firmly, for they cannot be tolerated in a society that is governed by the rule of law," the bench said, making a serious observation on political murders. 

The high court handed down life sentences to two others -- K K Krishnan and Geothi Babu -- whose acquittal by the trial court was reversed by it. 

Of the 11 persons convicted and sentenced to life terms by the trial court in 2014, Kunhanandan had died during the pendency of the appeal against the punishment, the bench noted. -- PTI
