RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gaganyaan four trained at Rakesh Sharma's centre
February 27, 2024  15:30
The first Indian in space: Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma
The first Indian in space: Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma
The four astronauts who will be part of India's first human space flight program, Gaganyaan, were trained at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia, the same centre where Rakesh Sharma underwent training. 

Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian to go into space in 1984. Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), at Star City, is about 30 kilometers north of Moscow. 

It was named for the first man in space, Yuri Gagarin. 

 The center offers high-tech training facilities, including integrated simulators. It also offers survival training for many possible landing situations, including mountains, woodlands, marshes, deserts, in the Arctic and on the sea.

 Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday the names of the four astronauts who will be in Gaganyaan, slated to be launched in 2024-25. The four chosen Indian Air Force pilots are Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. The four astronauts were trained at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Prime Minister Born On February 29
The Prime Minister Born On February 29

Morarji Desai was 81 when he was elected prime minister and ruled India for two years, from March 1977 to July 1999.

'See what happens in Himachal in 2 days'
'See what happens in Himachal in 2 days'

'The Congress government is on its way out in Himachal Pradesh.'

Laapataa Ladies Review: Cheerful Ode To Sisterhood
Laapataa Ladies Review: Cheerful Ode To Sisterhood

Laapataa Ladies is gentle yet firm in calling out the hypocrisies colouring everyday mindsets and prejudices without acquiring the high-handedness of a crusader, observes Sukanya Verma.

Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted in 1993 serial blasts case
Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted in 1993 serial blasts case

The 81-year-old Tunda, a close aide of wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was accused of carrying out blasts in five trains in different cities in December 1993 to mark the first anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Air India fined Rs 30 lakh after passenger not given wheelchair dies
Air India fined Rs 30 lakh after passenger not given wheelchair dies

80-year-old passenger collapsed and later died after walking from plane to terminal at the Mumbai airport after not getting a wheelchair.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances