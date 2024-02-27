RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Former SC judge AM Khanwilkar appointed new Lokpal chairperson
February 27, 2024  20:37
Former Supreme Court judge A M Khanwilkar/Courtesy PIB
Former Supreme Court judge A M Khanwilkar/Courtesy PIB
Former Supreme Court judge A M Khanwilkar was appointed as the chairperson of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal on Tuesday, nearly two years after the post fell vacant. 

The Lokpal has been working without its regular chief after Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed his term on May 27, 2022. Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty, a judicial member of the Lokpal, is currently the acting chairperson. 

President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar as the chairperson of the Lokpal, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Justice Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022. 

Retired justices Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi have been appointed as judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman, it said. -- PTI
