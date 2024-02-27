RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fire at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital, around 50 patients, staff evacuated
February 27, 2024  23:26
File image
File image
Around 50 people, including patients and staff members, at the Lok Nayak Hospital in Central Delhi were evacuated after a fire broke out in the seven-storey emergency block building, an official said on Tuesday. 

Chief of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said they received a call about the blaze from the hospital at around 10.18 pm on Monday. 

A total of 10 fire engines were immediately pressed into service. 

The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the OPD main casualty ward. It took almost an hour to extinguish the blaze completely, he said. 

Around 50 people, including patients and hospital staff, were evacuated, Garg said. 

According to police, the fire broke out on the third-floor emergency ward. 

They rushed to the spot and flames were found in a shaft of cables on the third and fourth floors. 

"Fire tenders were provided a clear passage up to the emergency ward. Police and hospital staff evacuated the patients from the ground floor. The fire was soon extinguished. No one was injured," a senior police officer said. 

A senior doctor at the LNJP Hospital said, "It would have been a major accident had our staff not been alert." 

"The fire broke out on the third floor of the seven-storey emergency block building, and our staff responded to the fire immediately and also alerted the Delhi Fire authorities," the doctor said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Six murders in one month in NCR: Cops suspect gangsters' role
Six murders in one month in NCR: Cops suspect gangsters' role

The similar modus operandi in all these murders has led the police to suspect the involvement of gangsters, the officer further said.

Congress, SP watch as MLAs help BJP win extra RS seats
Congress, SP watch as MLAs help BJP win extra RS seats

The Congress on Tuesday suffered a major upset in Himachal Pradesh at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Rajya Sabha elections which were marred by cross-voting in all the three states though it won three seats in Karnataka...

Govt extends ban on J-K's Jamaat-e-Islami for 5 yrs
Govt extends ban on J-K's Jamaat-e-Islami for 5 yrs

Shah said stringent actions would be taken against any individual who jeopardises the nation's security.

Mumbai's 10-11 pair 'happy' despite missing record
Mumbai's 10-11 pair 'happy' despite missing record

'No room for disappointment' for Mumbai's Kotian and Deshpande after record tons

BJP's Sanjay Seth wins 8th RS seat in UP with help from SP's MLAs
BJP's Sanjay Seth wins 8th RS seat in UP with help from SP's MLAs

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak said on Tuesday night that all the eight candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party have won in the Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances