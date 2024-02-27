Fire at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital, around 50 patients, staff evacuated





Chief of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said they received a call about the blaze from the hospital at around 10.18 pm on Monday.





A total of 10 fire engines were immediately pressed into service.





The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the OPD main casualty ward. It took almost an hour to extinguish the blaze completely, he said.





Around 50 people, including patients and hospital staff, were evacuated, Garg said.





According to police, the fire broke out on the third-floor emergency ward.





They rushed to the spot and flames were found in a shaft of cables on the third and fourth floors.





"Fire tenders were provided a clear passage up to the emergency ward. Police and hospital staff evacuated the patients from the ground floor. The fire was soon extinguished. No one was injured," a senior police officer said.





A senior doctor at the LNJP Hospital said, "It would have been a major accident had our staff not been alert."





"The fire broke out on the third floor of the seven-storey emergency block building, and our staff responded to the fire immediately and also alerted the Delhi Fire authorities," the doctor said. -- PTI

