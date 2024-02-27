ED issues 8th summons to Kejriwal





The AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal did not appear before the Directorate of Enforcement on Monday for the seventh summons.





"The matter is in the court and the next hearing is on March 16. Instead of sending summons daily, the ED should wait for the court's decision. We will not leave the INDIA alliance. Modi government should not create pressure like this," a party source said.





On February 22, the Directorate of Enforcement issued the seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the agency. Sources say the Delhi CM has been asked to appear before the ED on February 26.

The Enforcement Directorate issues its 8th summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 4 in the excise policy money laundering case.