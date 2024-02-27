RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED issues 8th summons to Kejriwal
February 27, 2024  14:26
image
The Enforcement Directorate issues its 8th summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 4 in the excise policy money laundering case. 

The AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal did not appear before the Directorate of Enforcement on Monday for the seventh summons.

"The matter is in the court and the next hearing is on March 16. Instead of sending summons daily, the ED should wait for the court's decision. We will not leave the INDIA alliance. Modi government should not create pressure like this," a party source said. 

On February 22, the Directorate of Enforcement issued the seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the agency. Sources say the Delhi CM has been asked to appear before the ED on February 26.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

L&T takes on global peers with electrolyser play
L&T takes on global peers with electrolyser play

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is preparing the ground to begin the commercial sale of electrolysers in September, which would be 50 per cent cheaper than its European counterparts, a senior company executive has said....

Murray drops major retirement hint after 500th hard-court win
Murray drops major retirement hint after 500th hard-court win

Andy Murray hinted that this could be his last season after he recorded his 500th hardcourt win with a 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday.

Modi reveals names of Gaganyan mission astronauts. They are...
Modi reveals names of Gaganyan mission astronauts. They are...

The four astronauts are -- Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla -- Modi said at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near the Kerala state capital.

The Best of Pankaj Udhas
The Best of Pankaj Udhas

His elegant body of work, LIVE and recordings, is a tuneful treasure whose melody and memory lives on. Fondly remembering the late singer and 10 of his superhit songs.

Recipe: Mayur's Malaysian Nasi Lemak
Recipe: Mayur's Malaysian Nasi Lemak

Dive into Malaysia's vibrant food culture with this delicious coconut milk-infused rice dish served with a bunch of accompaniments.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances