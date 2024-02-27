Cross-voting in HP, Cong's Abhishek Singhvi loses





The contest was tied at 34-34 votes, after which Mahajan was declared winner by draw of lots, they said.





It is a major jolt for the Congress which has 40 MLAs in the 68-member state assembly and claimed support of the independents.





The result made it clear that nine MLAs voted in favour of the BJP which was confident that Congress MLAs would exercise 'conscience vote'.





At present, the BJP has 25 MLAs in the state assembly.

Amid cross-voting, BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan on Tuesday won the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh, defeating ruling Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi, officials said.