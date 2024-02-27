RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Congress government may topple in Himachal'
February 27, 2024  17:22
image
Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jairam Thakur on Tuesday claimed that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government is in a minority in the state. 

 When asked if the State BJP would demand a floor test, Thakur said, "The budget will be presented tomorrow. We will discuss the budget tomorrow and then we will see the situation there. But I can see that the government has lost the majority." 

 Voting is underway for a high-octane Rajya Sabha election battle in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, and the BJP has exuded hope in its candidate winning the poll. 67 out of the total 68 legislators have exercised their votes in the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. 

Sudarshan Singh Babloo, Congress MLA, has not come so far due to illness. He was hospitalised. 

 There is fierce competition in Himachal Pradesh for the sole Rajya Sabha seat between Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and the BJP's Harsh Mahajan. 

 Harsh Mahajan is a three-time Congress MLA and former minister who resigned from the party in September 2022 ahead of the Assembly polls and joined the BJP. Notably, the Congress has a clear majority with 40 out of 68 MLAs and the support of three independent MLAs. 

Despite the fact that the BJP, with 25 MLAs, is far behind in the number game, it has forced a contest by fielding Mahajan against Singhvi.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex climbs 305 points on buyingi in index heavyweights
Sensex climbs 305 points on buyingi in index heavyweights

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were the major gainers. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv,...

Gaganyaan astronauts trained at Rakesh Sharma's Russian center
Gaganyaan astronauts trained at Rakesh Sharma's Russian center

Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian to go into space in 1984.

Engineering student dies by suicide in T'gana over loan app harassment
Engineering student dies by suicide in T'gana over loan app harassment

According to his father, he had repaid Rs 3 lakh of the loan amount.

'Ban players who don't play Ranji Trophy'
'Ban players who don't play Ranji Trophy'

A state association official said Ranji Trophy runs the risk of 'a slow death if it was not made mandatory for top players to compete'.

Modi reveals names of Gaganyan mission astronauts. They are...
Modi reveals names of Gaganyan mission astronauts. They are...

The four astronauts are -- Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla -- Modi said at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near the Kerala state capital.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances