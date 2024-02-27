CAA rules may be notified before election code





The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians -- who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.





Following the passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and its subsequent Presidential assent, significant protests erupted in various parts of the country.





Sources privy to the development told the ANI that "the regulations for the CAA could be announced anytime before the enforcement of the model code of conduct".





There is a possibility that the code of conduct might be in place in March.





As per an official, the CAA law can be put into action with the issuance of MHA notifications, allowing eligible individuals to obtain Indian citizenship.





The implementation of the CAA, which has been delayed for over four years, necessitates the formulation of its associated rules.





"The regulations are prepared, and an online portal is already set up for the entire process, which will be conducted digitally. Applicants will need to disclose the year of their entry into India without any travel documents. No additional documentation will be required from the applicants," stated the official. -- ANI

