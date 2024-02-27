RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP MLA cross-votes in K'taka, another abstains
February 27, 2024  18:38
In a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal-Secular alliance, saffron party MLA ST Somashekar voted for Congress candidate Ajay Maken while another MLA Arbail Shivaram Hebbal abstained from voting in the Rajya Sabha elections for four seats in Karnataka on Tuesday. 

Somashekar and Hebbar, who are upset with the BJP, were seen getting closer with the Congress in recent months. Somashekar represents Yashwantpur assembly constituency and Hebbar from Yellapur segment. 

"We have got the information that Somashekar has done cross-voting. I believe that people do not like cheating every now and then," the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka told reporters in Bengaluru. 

"I consulted with advocate Vivek Reddy who is our state legal cell president and a high court lawyer. We will ask the Speaker to initiate action against him (Somashekar) and explore the possibilities to take steps in accordance with the law," the former deputy chief minister said. 

Somashekar had quit the Congress and joined the BJP. 

He served as the minister (in the BJP government) and was made the Mysuru district in charge. Ashoka termed Somashekar's decision as "political suicide". 

Soon after voting, Somashekar told reporters that he voted as per his conscience. 

"I went by my conscience and voted for those who worked for building schools and carry out development works in my constituency," the rebel BJP leader said. -- PTI
