Bhojpuri singer Chhotu Pandey among nine killed in Bihar accident





The incident took place on GT Road near Devkali village in Mohania police station area on Sunday evening.





The identities of the deceased were ascertained on Monday, and among them was Bhojpuri singer Vimlesh Pandey alias Chhotu Pandey, Mohania's deputy SP Dilip Kumar told reporters.





The other deceased were identified as Anachal, Simran Srivastava, Prakash Ram, Dadhibal Singh, Anu Pandey, Shashi Pandey, Satya Prakash Mishra and Bagish Pandey.





According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place when a jeep, carrying eight people, including two women, first hit a motorcycle while travelling in the same direction.





"Subsequently, both the jeep and the bike veered into the opposite lane, where a speeding truck collided with them, resulting in the deaths of all nine people, including the motorcyclist, at the spot. The truck driver fled after the accident," Kumar said. -- PTI

