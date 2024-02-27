Akhilesh's SP expects to win 3 RS seats but...





In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has put up eight Rajya Sabha candidates and the Samajwadi Party 3 for the 10 seats at stake.





As per the numbers in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP is guaranteed to win 7 seats while the SP should win 3 seats.





However, there are reports that several MLAs could cross-vote.





On Monday, some legislators of the SP went missing from a dinner hosted by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.





Reports suggest at least 8 MLAs were missing from the dinner and now the fear is these legislators could abstain from the vote or cross vote, either of which will result in BJP winning its eighth seat in the state.





"We hope all three candidates of Samajwadi Party will win... BJP can use all the tactics to win elections. BJP will do everything possible for victory. Some of our leaders who want personal gains can go to the BJP..." said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.





"Our MLAs who are in contact with the Bharatiya Janata Party and those who want to take advantage of it will go with the Bharatiya Janata Party. They are being lured by the Bharatiya Janata Party camp," added SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.





The National General Secretary of Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Singh Yadav, also said that democratic values have been finished off.





"Democratic values have been finished off...let's see what happens if things happen this way..." said National General Secretary of Samajwadi Party Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday expected to win three seats, where the party has put up candidates, in the Rajya Sabha election.