A day of defections

A day of defectionsFebruary 27, 2024 16:12
Congress MLAs Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav, and RJD MLA Sangita Kumari joined the BJP today.
Earlier today, Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister Naran Rathwa joined the BJP along with his son.
