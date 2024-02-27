RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


A day of defections
February 27, 2024  16:12
Congress MLAs Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav, and RJD MLA Sangita Kumari joined the BJP today. 

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister Naran Rathwa joined the BJP along with his son.
Namibia's Loftie-Eaton smashes his way into the T20I record books
Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed the fastest century in T20I history, achieving the feat off just 33 deliveries against Nepal in the opening match of the Tri-Nation series in Kirtipur, Nepal on Tuesday.

Are Indian Markets Overstretched?
The index is currently trading at 149 per cent of its historical P/B valuation, surpassing its previous peak of 125 per cent made in 2020-21.

Watch Out KJo! Ali-Richa Are Coming!
'We are driven by a passion for storytelling and a commitment to bring fresh, diverse narratives to the forefront.'

'Address the elephant in the room, but first...' Chopra hits out at British media
India's youngsters put their hands up in crucial situations to power the hosts to a five-wicket win over England. With the stellar victory over Ben Stokes and Co in Ranchi, India bagged the series with a game the spare.

'Chitthi Aayi Hai captures yearning of the human heart'
'Shooting with Pankaj was a delightful experience because he was a charming, easy and effortless singer.'

