RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
10,000+ applicants for BJD's LS, Assembly poll tickets
February 27, 2024  09:59
image
More than 10,000 people have applied for Biju Janata Dal (BJD) tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha and the Odisha Assembly elections which will be held simultaneously, a senior party leader said. 

 The Odisha Assembly has a strength of 147 MLAs while there are 21 Lok Sabha MP seats in the state. 

 "More than 10,000 people, including many professionals, have applied for party tickets for the coming polls", BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das said in a post on X. 

 "We strongly believe that BJD is moving towards a historic victory in this election with the blessings of 4.5 crore people of Odisha," Das said. 

 The BJD leader claimed that the people of Odisha have already made up their minds to install Naveen Patnaik as the chief minister for the sixth consecutive time. 

 "The BJD is all set to register a massive victory in the upcoming elections," Das claimed. 

 The BJD leader claimed that all the national-level survey reports in recent years have found Naveen Patnaik as the number one Chief Minister of the country. Das said the regional party has won more than 52 per cent of the votes in the 2022 panchayat elections. 

 "There should be no doubt that the BJD is the number one political party in the state," he said, claiming that Patnaik is the tallest leader in the state.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hardik Says He Has Changed And How!
Hardik Says He Has Changed And How!

My fans don't know I don't go out at all,' Hardik told UK 07 rider. 'I have hardly been out in the last two to three years.'

'Country soaked in red of bloodshed': India tears into Pak at UN
'Country soaked in red of bloodshed': India tears into Pak at UN

'A country that hosts and even celebrates UNSC-sanctioned terrorists, commenting on India whose pluralistic ethos and democratic credentials are exemplars for the world, is a contrast for everyone to see'

'Largecaps offer a reasonable margin of safety'
'Largecaps offer a reasonable margin of safety'

'Investors should focus on largecap funds, flexicap funds, business cycle funds, or hybrid-category funds.'

Scenes From Rakul-Jackky's Haldi Ceremony
Scenes From Rakul-Jackky's Haldi Ceremony

After sharing sangeet and mehendi pictures, newlyweds Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared pictures from their haldi ceremony.

Why Arjun's Career Comes Full Circle
Why Arjun's Career Comes Full Circle

'I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances