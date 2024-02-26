Water supply to some parts of Mumbai affected due to pumping station fire





The fire broke out on Friday evening and it has impacted water supply in some of the eastern suburbs as well as supply from Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli and Bhandarwada reservoirs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release.





"Consequently, there will be no water supply in these areas for the next 24 hours. Water supply pressure in the western suburbs and other parts of Mumbai may also be affected. The BMC administration requests citizens to co-operate and use water judiciously during this period," the release said. -- PTI

Water supply to some parts of Mumbai has got affected due to a fire at the pumping station in Thane's Pise, 60 km from Mumbai, the metropolis' civic body said on Monday.