Three nurses sacked in Chhattisgarh for making reels inside operation theatre
February 26, 2024  23:33
Representational image
Representational image
Three nurses were sacked for allegedly making reels inside the operation theatre of a government hospital in Raipur in Chhattisgarh and sharing them on social media, officials said on Monday. 

The services of Pushpa Sahu, Tripti Dasar and Tej Kumari, who were daily wage staff nurses at Dau Kalyan Singh PG Institute and Research Centre Raipur, were terminated on February 23 after a complaint was received against them, said facility deputy superintendent Dr Hemant Sharma. 

On February 5, reels shot by the trio inside the operation theatre of the burn and plastic surgery unit came to the notice of the assistant nursing superintendent following which higher authorities were informed, he said. 

"Clicking pictures and making reels inside operation theatres is against rules. The nurses are also seen wearing shoes and sandals that they usually wear outside the OT. They allegedly misbehaved with the ward incharge when she objected to their act," he said. -- PTI
