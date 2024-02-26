Sisodia was arrested 1 yr ago, Kejriwal says he...





Exactly a year ago, on February 26, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, and by the Enforcement Directorate a month later, in the excise policy case.





Speaking about Sisodia's arrest, the CM said, "Central Government arrested him in a false case. Today marks the completion of one year since his arrest. In this one year, the government could not present even one piece of evidence in the court...This is a false case."





"After 75 years, Manish Sisodia had brought hope for quality education and a bright future for the children of the poor. Manish Sisodia gave the children of the poor, the right to dream. Such a man has been framed in a false case and put behind bars...He is an inspiration for us. Had he joined the BJP, all cases against him would have been withdrawn. But he did not leave the path of truth," he added.When asked about him skipping ED's seventh summon he said, "They want us to break the alliance (INDIA). When ED itself has approached the court, then why can't they wait for the court's decision? The matter is in court and they sending summons repeatedly. Informally, we have got messages to break the alliance. We will not leave the INDIA alliance."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with AAP MLAs and ministers, reached Rajghat on Monday to mark one year of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest.