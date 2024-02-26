Rajasthan: IMD forecasts light rain at isolated places





There is a possibility of the formation of an induced circulation system in western Rajasthan and surrounding areas due to the activation of another intense western disturbance from March 1, according to the Meteorological Center Jaipur.





Due to its effect, there is a possibility of thunder, lightning, strong winds/storm at a speed of 30-40 km and rain in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on March 1 and 2.

Several parts of Rajasthan, including Jodhpur, Ajmer, Kota and Jaipur, will likely receive light rain at isolated places in the next 48 hours due to a new western disturbance, a MeT department spokesperson said on Monday.