PM lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 33 railway stations in Bihar

PM lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 33 railway stations in BiharFebruary 26, 2024 15:06
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 33 railway stations and construction of 72 other projects in Bihar under the East Central Railway (ECR) zone.
The PM laid the foundation stone of the railway projects in Bihar under the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers -- Samrat Chudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, joined the PM's function virtually from the state capital.
