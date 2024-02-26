PM lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 33 railway stations in Bihar





The PM laid the foundation stone of the railway projects in Bihar under the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers -- Samrat Chudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, joined the PM's function virtually from the state capital.

